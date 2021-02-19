March Madness and the economic impact for the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The NCAA announced on Friday that they will allow up to 25% capacity in the stands for the March Madness tournament in Indiana.

This doesn't mean that each location will have that amount of people, but that they are allowed to have that many people.

People attending these games means more revenue going to Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. Four of the venues will be in Indianapolis, one in Bloomington and one in West Lafayette.

Fans being at these locations means hotels and restaurants will see an increase in business. Terre Haute may see some of the economic impact in restaurants and gas stations as fans make their way to Indianapolis.