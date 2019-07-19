Clear

Many volunteer for homeless count to aid homeless community

Volunteers, organizations, food banks and more all team up to help count the homeless and find out how they can help them get back on their feet.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "The Wabash Valley Homeless Council and the County Commissioners have teamed-up for their summer count.

Its to help get an accurate number of how many people are in need.

Charlotte Reyher spent her Friday afternoon helping with the summer homeless count.

"These people are people. God created them just the same as you and me. the more that people don't pay any attention to them the more outcast they become," said Reyher. 

County Commissioner Brendan Kearns told us there are nearly 400 people who are homeless in Vigo County currently.

Kearns said this summer count will provide a better understanding of how to help those in need.

"As a person, this is the right thing to do. they're people that need help they're not in this situation cause they want to be," said Kearns. 

There were many camps set up throughout the city.

Volunteers, organizations and food banks all teamed up to hand out water and learn what resources are needed.

"With a little bit of assistance, maybe point them in the right direction toward care, can change their whole circumstances so drastically to where they're not homeless," said Noble Shaw, a director with Reach Services. 

Reyher says if we all gave a little, it would make a big impact.

"All of us are just one step away from that you know, one life event away from being homeless," said Reyher. 

Kearns told us Commissioners are looking into creating a Homeless Coordinator. 

