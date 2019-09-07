Many take part in Warrior Ride

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the Wabash Valley are riding for our fallen heroes.
The Freedom Warrior Militia hosted its annual Warrior Ride Saturday. The organization is a motorcycle club that helps veterans in the community.
The ride was a fundraiser for the organizations Patriot program. That program helps five veterans and patriots their own motorcycle, or the means to repair or improve their current ride.
Dozens turned out with their bikes for the fundraiser.
Organizers say they believe it is important to take a day to remember our fallen heroes.
