Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Data from the Indiana Youth Institute provides insight into the number of students throughout the Wabash Valley on free or reduced lunch.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 5:21 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – 56% of students in the Vigo County School Corporation received free or reduced lunch during the 2018-2019 school year.

According to data from the Indiana Youth Institute, Vermillion, Clay, Greene, Sullivan and Parke counties are also reporting similar numbers.

News10 met with Tom Lentes, Director of Food Services for the Vigo County School Corporation, who said the cost of providing school lunch can be challenging for parents especially when multiple children are enrolled in school. 

He encouraged parents to apply even if they do not believe they are eligible.

The application for free and reduced lunch for Vigo County School Corporation students is available at this link.

“If your child can have breakfast and lunch for free, it really makes a big difference in a monthly budget,” Lentes said.

He said the school corporation is taking a serious look at providing free lunch for all students.

