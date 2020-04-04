Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Many stores are limiting how many people can enter at a time.

As stores adjust to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, some are limiting how many people can entre per family.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Stores nationwide are making sure social distancing is maintained.

Many are even limiting how many people can be inside at one time.

Some stores have new rules saying only one person per family is allowed in the store during a shopping trip.

Walmart stores, for example, have roped off entryways and employees are tracking how many enter and exit.

Shopper Brenna Willis noticed similar changes at Save-A-Lot.

There, store staff say they're not allowing more than one person per family in the store.

Willis said she understands why places are doing this.

But it's made leaving the house just once even tougher.

"It's extremely frustrating I mean cause I needed the stuff now I have to go to I mean two, three different stores to get what I need so which is a better chance of us bringing something home," said Willis. 

Willis said she is a single mom and was turned away with her child.

However, store staff say they will make exceptions for single parents so children are not left alone while adults buy groceries.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking showers for the morning and afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Where Local Hospitals stand with PPE supply and how you can help

Image

'With one phone call, you're back at square one,' COVID-19 pandemic forces couples to postpone weddi

Image

Tornado Safe Place

Image

Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Sullivan Mayor talks about COVID-19

Image

The Bridge Church helps local students

Image

Indiana SNAP recipients will begin receiving maximum benefit amounts next week

Image

Menards banning children under age 16

Image

Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus