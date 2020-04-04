Many stores are limiting how many people can enter at a time.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Stores nationwide are making sure social distancing is maintained.

Many are even limiting how many people can be inside at one time.

Some stores have new rules saying only one person per family is allowed in the store during a shopping trip.

Walmart stores, for example, have roped off entryways and employees are tracking how many enter and exit.

Shopper Brenna Willis noticed similar changes at Save-A-Lot.

There, store staff say they're not allowing more than one person per family in the store.

Willis said she understands why places are doing this.

But it's made leaving the house just once even tougher.

"It's extremely frustrating I mean cause I needed the stuff now I have to go to I mean two, three different stores to get what I need so which is a better chance of us bringing something home," said Willis.

Willis said she is a single mom and was turned away with her child.

However, store staff say they will make exceptions for single parents so children are not left alone while adults buy groceries.