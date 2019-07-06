Many spend their Saturday reeling in fish at the 2nd annual Family Rodeo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The Family Day Fishing Rodeo brought out people of all ages.

The competition was to see who could catch the biggest fish.

It was a great way for all to bond and enjoy the great outdoors.

Connor Mckanna spent his Saturday on the water fishing.

"I like when you have a big fish and you just know it and you just yank the rod and you can feel that big poof on the end of the line it's like oh yes, you have a big fish," said McKanna.

McKanna's one of 58 young fishermen.

The rodeo was sponsored by Bass Unlimited and Vigo County Parks and Recreation.

The goal was to see who could catch the biggest fish in multiple categories.

In fact, McKanna came in first place for the biggest bass weighing nearly 2 lbs.

He told News 10 this was his idea of a perfect day.

"It's kinda like a sigh of relief that I have the biggest bass. It's calm your outdoors, you get to see nature. "

Payton McCullough says he's seeing the kids learn life lessons through fishing, like patience for example.

McCullough fishes with the West Vigo Fishing Team.

He was there to help the kids weigh the fish.

McCullough says seeing the kids excitement for fishing lights up his world.

"It's a joy knowing that he caught, seeing him smile with a nice big bass. It just brings friends closer together a little competition," said McCullough.

McKanna enjoys the bonding time fishing brings with his father and brother.

He described it as the perfect boys day out.

"Me, my dad and my brother come out here fishing. Not really anybody else in my family does our bond gets stronger when we fish," said McKanna.

In the Bass and Catfish category, Connor McKanna came in first with a bass weighing 1.53 lbs.

Hope Gibbons came in second place with a bass weighing 1.13 lbs.

Sawyer Sheperd came in third with a bass of .87 lbs.

For the Bluegill and Crappie, Kinsley Vester came in first place with a bluegill weighing .48 lbs.

Hayden Fisher came in second with a bluegill weighing .45 lbs.

Jayden North came in third with a bluegill weighing .42 lbs.

Overall there were 61 fish caught all together.

21 lbs is the total weight of all fishes that were weighed.