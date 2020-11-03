Clear

Many southern Indiana and Illinois counties see a big early voting turnout

Many counties are reporting a turnout double that of 2016's.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County clerks around the valley say they are expecting double the turnout this year. That's in comparison to the last presidential election in 2016. That expectation is due to an already high amount of voters casting their ballots early.

Starting over in Illinois, early votes equaled 25% of registered voters in Lawrence County. In Richland County, that number went up to 30%. Jasper County had more than 1600 early votes. Also in Illinois Crawford County saw around four thousand folks come out early.

In Indiana, Martin County had counted more than three thousand early votes and votes by mail. Knox County had just shy of six thousand votes where Daviess County broke that barrier at more than 6300.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "I'd like to see that trend continue from here on out. But it remains to be seen. The next elections not until 2022. Maybe we'll get back to kind of normal and love one another."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Breezy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local restaurant bakes up the Liberty Pie in honor of election day

Image

More young people are getting out and voting this election

Image

Many southern Indiana and Illinois counties see a big early voting turnout

Image

Simplifying the Electoral College

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

Image

Local law enforcement says they are ready for any potential civil unrest following the election

Image

Vigo County restaurant hosts Fox and Friends reporter on election day

Image

Two Vigo County schools placed on COVID-19 watchlist

Image

COVID-19 requirements forces temporary closure of Parke County Circuit Court

Image

The 2020 Election on News 10 First at Five

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 429749

Reported Deaths: 10093
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1957405510
DuPage26065624
Lake22817523
Will21043446
Kane18972356
Winnebago11800187
St. Clair8466224
Madison7891159
McHenry7416120
Champaign690629
Unassigned6299283
Peoria515579
Sangamon475066
Rock Island461895
McLean453838
Kankakee393081
Macon375359
Kendall313830
Tazewell310259
DeKalb284343
LaSalle284269
Adams230225
Boone220626
Coles219240
Williamson208561
Vermilion200712
Clinton193631
Whiteside185531
Jackson167226
Ogle14858
Knox147721
Randolph141415
Effingham13564
Stephenson13189
Marion122425
Grundy11547
Franklin112210
Monroe108534
Morgan107826
Bureau103819
Jefferson102452
Lee9552
Christian92431
Henry9119
Macoupin87911
Douglas8429
McDonough83621
Union82725
Woodford79817
Livingston79212
Shelby77312
Fayette75024
Montgomery70017
Logan6884
Crawford6866
Fulton6812
Saline65611
Jo Daviess6069
Iroquois59320
Warren5809
Bond5469
Wayne54618
Carroll52114
Moultrie5136
Perry51316
Jersey50721
Cass47611
Pike4608
Johnson4090
Hancock3884
Lawrence3818
Mason3699
Washington3582
Clay35514
Richland35518
Mercer3516
Greene34917
Clark33618
Cumberland3266
De Witt3076
White3025
Jasper29510
Piatt2943
Wabash2646
Pulaski2501
Ford22416
Menard1931
Marshall1793
Edgar17811
Massac1782
Alexander1542
Hamilton1502
Henderson1440
Brown1300
Gallatin1192
Edwards1180
Scott1180
Putnam1070
Stark1023
Schuyler1011
Calhoun850
Hardin590
Pope461
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 185185

Reported Deaths: 4390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion27994796
Lake16383378
St. Joseph10787181
Elkhart10505152
Allen9765239
Hamilton7199126
Vanderburgh679578
Tippecanoe462217
Porter417057
Hendricks3724142
Johnson3667149
Monroe358240
Delaware342985
Clark334367
Vigo312049
Madison2898102
LaPorte268468
Kosciusko242130
Cass241526
Warrick223866
Floyd205269
Howard184568
Wayne175136
Marshall169530
Dubois165728
Bartholomew162359
Henry156330
Grant150041
Boone144551
Noble139335
Hancock138744
Jackson132720
Dearborn117428
Lawrence110739
Morgan110541
Clinton108716
Gibson105112
Daviess103636
Shelby103542
Knox97910
Fayette95123
DeKalb93913
Harrison90424
LaGrange88916
Posey87311
Jasper8445
Putnam84317
Miami8015
Steuben7629
Montgomery74422
Adams7199
White69916
Greene64240
Decatur63139
Scott61316
Wabash60311
Whitley5816
Ripley5748
Wells56713
Huntington5665
Clay56011
Starke55210
Perry52914
Randolph51811
Sullivan50114
Spencer4736
Jefferson4675
Orange46125
Jennings44913
Fulton44412
Washington4333
Jay4317
Franklin41226
Fountain4093
Carroll39613
Pike38918
Tipton31023
Vermillion3101
Rush3064
Parke2904
Blackford2886
Newton28812
Owen2671
Martin2170
Pulaski2034
Crawford1801
Brown1623
Ohio1547
Union1360
Benton1241
Warren1161
Switzerland1120
Unassigned0240