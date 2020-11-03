Many southern Indiana and Illinois counties see a big early voting turnout

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County clerks around the valley say they are expecting double the turnout this year. That's in comparison to the last presidential election in 2016. That expectation is due to an already high amount of voters casting their ballots early.

Starting over in Illinois, early votes equaled 25% of registered voters in Lawrence County. In Richland County, that number went up to 30%. Jasper County had more than 1600 early votes. Also in Illinois Crawford County saw around four thousand folks come out early.

In Indiana, Martin County had counted more than three thousand early votes and votes by mail. Knox County had just shy of six thousand votes where Daviess County broke that barrier at more than 6300.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "I'd like to see that trend continue from here on out. But it remains to be seen. The next elections not until 2022. Maybe we'll get back to kind of normal and love one another."