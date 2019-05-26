Clear

Many share what Memorial Day means to them

What does Memorial Day mean to you? A question we asked a few people right here in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many celebrate Memorial Day in many different ways. Some spark up the grill for the first time of the year. Others are filled with joy towards racing. But what does Memorial Day mean to you? 

Many shared what the holiday means to them right here in the Wabash Valley. 

"Memorial Day means racing," said Daniel Wallace, a huge race fan. 

He told News 10 this is the best time of year to be at the track but he isn't forgetting the sacrifices made by others. 

"We've have to remember the men and women who've given their life and given their everything they have for our freedom so we can race," said Wallace. 

In Shelburn, others immortalized the fallen. 

"It makes me feel proud," said Brayden Kirkham. 

For Kirkham, Memorial Day hits home. His grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, created a memorial in his backyard. Crosses and flags fill Kirkham's grandfather's backyard represent all of the veterans who are from Shelburn. Kirkham says this is a perfect way for him to remember his family's impact on history. 

"I just feel proud and at peace a little bit out there, kind of just remembering," said Kirkham. 

He, and others, want those who do have living veterans to take the time to spend more time with them. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum