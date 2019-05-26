Many share what Memorial Day means to them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many celebrate Memorial Day in many different ways. Some spark up the grill for the first time of the year. Others are filled with joy towards racing. But what does Memorial Day mean to you?

Many shared what the holiday means to them right here in the Wabash Valley.

"Memorial Day means racing," said Daniel Wallace, a huge race fan.

He told News 10 this is the best time of year to be at the track but he isn't forgetting the sacrifices made by others.

"We've have to remember the men and women who've given their life and given their everything they have for our freedom so we can race," said Wallace.

In Shelburn, others immortalized the fallen.

"It makes me feel proud," said Brayden Kirkham.

For Kirkham, Memorial Day hits home. His grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, created a memorial in his backyard. Crosses and flags fill Kirkham's grandfather's backyard represent all of the veterans who are from Shelburn. Kirkham says this is a perfect way for him to remember his family's impact on history.

"I just feel proud and at peace a little bit out there, kind of just remembering," said Kirkham.

He, and others, want those who do have living veterans to take the time to spend more time with them.