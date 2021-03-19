Current river levels in the Wabash Valley. Many will get above flood stage.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many areas throughout the Wabash Valley saw up to 1-3 inches of rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday. Area creeks and rivers are forecast to get above flood stage.

PAST 7-DAY RAINFALL AMOUNTS: (March 12 - March 19)

(This image is from https://water.weather.gov/precip/index.php?location_type=wfo&location_name=ind)

With a heavy amount of rain this past Wednesday and Thursday, many creeks and rivers will be getting near and above flood stage.

FLOOD WARNINGS:

Vermillion and Parke County in Indiana near the Wabash River. In effect from March 20th until March 23rd.

Vigo County in Indiana near the Wabash River. In effect from March 19th until March 25th.

Sullivan County in Indiana and Clark and Crawford County in Illinois near the Wabash River. In effect from March 19th until March 27th.

Knox County in Indiana and Lawrence County in Illinois near the Wabash River. In effect from March 19th until March 23rd.

Clay County in Indiana near the White River. In effect now until March 20th.

Greene County in Indiana near the White River. In effect now until March 25th.

Knox and Daviess County in Indiana near the White River.

In effect now until March 26th.

CURRENT RIVER LEVELS (*as of Friday morning March 19th)

WABASH RIVER

WHITE RIVER

EMBARRAS RIVER

SAFETY:

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

(Images courtesy: National Weather Service)

For more information and up to date river levels, you can visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ind