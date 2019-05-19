Many rally together to fix hate crime bill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Across the state of Indiana, the many branches of NAACP held rallies to raise awareness to the current hate crime law.

The law doesn't include gender, gender identity, age and sex.

It does allow judges to consider bias due to a victim's traits.

In Vigo County, people from all walks of life brought this issue to the courthouse steps.

News 10 was at this rally Saturday afternoon.

People who we spoke with told us they're not happy with the current law.

Sylvester Edwards is the current president of the Terre Haute NAACP chapter.

He feels the governor went back on his word by signing a bill that excludes a mass of people.

"We want to make sure that our governor hears us loud and clear. We have to make sure that all our citizens are protected and covered. The bill does not do it," said Edwards.

The rally inspired many, including Neleigha Jones, an 8th grader at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

She realizes that at a young age, her voice holds a lot of power.

"You have to use it," said Jones. "No one should know what the word hate means. No one should have to feel that feeling of oh, none of these people are ever going to accept me, she said.

Jones understands that if you want to make strides in life, you have to do it yourself.

"If we didn't come out here to fight for people that weren't specifically put on that bill, who was?"