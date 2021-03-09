Many people have trouble making ends meet despite unemployment insurance

As many as one-third of households that used unemployment insurance are finding it difficult to make ends meet, according to the U.S, Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey from Feb. 3-15.

The expenses in question include food, rent or mortgage, car payments, medical expenses and student loans.

By comparison, only one in eight households that did not use unemployment insurance reported having a very difficult time meeting the same type of household expenses.

In general, to qualify for unemployment insurance an individual must be actively seeking employment, be unemployed through no fault of their own and have worked in a job covered by unemployment insurance.

However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — passed and signed into law late last March in response to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic — expanded eligibility, allowing some individuals not working because of the pandemic to collect unemployment insurance.