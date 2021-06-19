Many people are experiencing damage from this weekends storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Storm Team 10 has been following the recent storms across the entire Wabash Valley. There’s been extensive damage, and people are still trying to clean up the mess.

As the storms raged through the Wabash Valley it left destruction in its path.

Rainfall accumulation reports: Terre Haute Regional Airport (Midnight Saturday morning to 9:00 AM) - 3.6 inches

5 miles south of Terre Haute, Indiana - 5.11 inches

Spencer, Indiana - 7.41 inches

5 miles SW of Paris, Illinois - 6.47 inches

6 miles S of Clay City, Indiana - 3.05 inches

Sullivan, Indiana - 1.38 inches

Powerlines were down, roads were flooded, and many cars and homes experienced heavy damage.

Driving through Terre Haute you may have noticed that many roads were blocked off due to debris covering the roads.

Many trees were torn apart by the winds and they had nowhere to go except on roads, or on top of houses.

Kim Wagley is a resident here in Terre Haute.

She said her house didn’t receive much damage, but she knows others experienced worse.

Wagley said, “There’s a trim piece on the side that got pulled by the wires, and the house two down from us an attic window blew in. but so far that’s pretty much all we’re seeing”

Another resident who woke up to damage was Morris Clinkenbeard.

LINK | Owen County: Emergency declaration of local disaster

He told News 10 that he woke up to the sounds of “everything breaking loose” early in the morning.

He said he remembers seeing a flash of light, and when he looked outside, his cars were covered.



He said, “That tree went first, and after that one that went over there, then this one came down on top of my other brother’s vehicle. There’s a van under there, and my jeep it got out okay, but then this car here is totaled too.”

While both Wagley and Clinkenbeard experienced damage, they both said there is still a silver lining from this storm.

Wagley said, “Nobodys been hurt, we haven’t heard any reports of anybody being injured or any pets so that’s all good.”

Clinkenbeard said, “I’m just glad it didn’t go that way to the house. I thank God every day that it didn’t go that way. You know vehicles can be replaced but lives can’t.”

Both Wagley and Morris are thankful that everyone they know is safe.

They hope that all the damage the storm has caused will be cleaned up soon.