Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order

TERRE HAUTE, ind (WTHI) - Many are feeling the strain of the stay at home orders.

That's why the Will Center in Terre Haute wants you to know you're not alone, especially those living with disabilities.

The Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center is still active despite closing the center to guests.

Staff is still working from remote locations.

Danny Wayne Beemer, the Assistant Executive Director, says he and staff are in constant contact with clients. They're working to make sure they understand the new rules and guidelines for their safety.

Beemer says keeping up with clients and checking in often is key in times like this.

"Persons with disabilities, sometimes they have limited challenges and isolation can be a struggle for them because maybe they don't speak to somebody except for once every two to three days. Maybe somebody brings a meal by to them, a family member checks on them. we just want to make sure that the Will Center staff are reaching out to these individuals and tell them we're thinking about them and we're offering them resources and services."

The Will Center will reopen its doors once the "stay at home order" is lifted.

It also plans to continue its ramp building program later this year.