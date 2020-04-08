Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order

The Will Center in Terre Haute wants you to know you're not alone.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 10:54 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TERRE HAUTE, ind (WTHI) - Many are feeling the strain of the stay at home orders.

That's why the Will Center in Terre Haute wants you to know you're not alone, especially those living with disabilities.

The Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center is still active despite closing the center to guests.

Staff is still working from remote locations.

Danny Wayne Beemer, the Assistant Executive Director, says he and staff are in constant contact with clients. They're working to make sure they understand the new rules and guidelines for their safety.

Beemer says keeping up with clients and checking in often is key in times like this.

"Persons with disabilities, sometimes they have limited challenges and isolation can be a struggle for them because maybe they don't speak to somebody except for once every two to three days. Maybe somebody brings a meal by to them, a family member checks on them. we just want to make sure that the Will Center staff are reaching out to these individuals and tell them we're thinking about them and we're offering them resources and services."

The Will Center will reopen its doors once the "stay at home order" is lifted.

It also plans to continue its ramp building program later this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Many living with disabilities are feeling the strain of the stay at home order

Image

Local team scores well in national competition

Image

Facebook group thanking COVID-19 response workers, reaches 5,000 members

Image

COVID-19 is bringing back memories of the Spanish Flu

Image

"The virus is here among us... " how to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19

Image

'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move out, nice! High: 75

Image

Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

Image

Stan Gouard

Image

Post 346

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus