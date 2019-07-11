Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the annual St. Benedict Community Festival will be open for business.

It happens at the church, located at 9th and Ohio Streets.

Organizers have set-up a silent auction inside the school.

In the auction, you'll find things like rosaries, quilts, and afghans.

There are many ticket and gift certificate packages up for grabs.

Proceeds from the auction help support the church and the soup kitchen.

The festival runs on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, but the silent auction is only open until 10:00 each night.

On Saturday, after the auction closes, the winners will be notified.

See some of the items that will be auctioned below: