Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the annual St. Benedict Community Festival will be open for business.
It happens at the church, located at 9th and Ohio Streets.
Organizers have set-up a silent auction inside the school.
In the auction, you'll find things like rosaries, quilts, and afghans.
There are many ticket and gift certificate packages up for grabs.
Proceeds from the auction help support the church and the soup kitchen.
The festival runs on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, but the silent auction is only open until 10:00 each night.
On Saturday, after the auction closes, the winners will be notified.
See some of the items that will be auctioned below:
- A two-hour tour of the Wabash River with Brenda Kearns
- KISS Your COOK with a night off (carryout dinner for four and a charming apron and matching kitchen towel) courtesy of The Butlers Pantry and Express Embroidery.
- Dr. Jon Stockrahm has provided a special opportunity for one lucky bidder to receive a one-year personalized healthcare service, The MDVIP Wellness Program.
- “Make your Smile Bright” with A Dental Whitening Package courtesy of Dr. Scott Findley,D.D.S.
- Car Detail packages from Z Tech and Fuson’s and car washes books from Dirtbusters and Mike’s Stop and Shine.
- Car Service Packages from Finzel’s Master Tech, Don’s Service Center, Firestone MasterCare, and Fuson’s
- Golf Packages for a foursome from Terre Haute Parks Department, The Terre Haute Country Club, and The Brickyard Crossing.
- 2019-20 Season tickets to The Terre Symphony.
- Ticket items available from ST. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, the Rex, Indianapolis Indians, and our own Indiana State University Athletics Program.
- Ticket items also available for Holiday World, courtesy of WTHI Channel 10
- A hard-sided YETI Cooler, a professional size corn hole game and a Weber Smoker, courtesy of Monarch Beverage.
- A Birthday Party in a bag, courtesy of Maggie and Moe’s Poplar Florist, The Bouncin Barn and DQ
- Dinner certificates from many fine area restaurants including Stables, Pilonis, Rick’s Smokehouse and The Beef House.
- One Night Stay’s at Candlewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn
- Floral designs from Maggie and Moe’s Poplar Florist and Cowen and Cook
- Many beautiful holiday decorations, afghans and quilts, filled baskets and other items, made and provided by members and friends of The St. Benedict Parish.
- Courtesy of the Colts Organization and Terry and Judy Hogan, The Auction will also, for the 1st time, have a Special COLTS Package Raffle, which includes two tickets to a game, a team signed football and other unique items, including a bottle of Peyton Manning Wine.
