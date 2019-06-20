Clear

Many in Greene County are picking up the pieces

Many groups are lending a helping hand to those who were hit hard by the tornado. Red Cross was one group who was actively working Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Many in Greene County are picking up the pieces. 

The devastating tornado that hit recently has left many with nothing. 

The Red Cross is one of many groups that is currently working to help those in their time of need. 

News 10 went back down to where the tornado landed.

There, we ran into a few Red Cross volunteers. 

They've been working since the tornado hit to be some kind of aid to those in their time of need. 

They were in some of the main areas that were hit. 

On Thursday, they were giving out food and water.

They also handed out clean up supplies.

The volunteers came from many counties including Vigo.

"It's bad. These people have been really hit hard down here. There's a lot of tree damage," says Carolyn Shotwell, a volunteer for the Red Cross. 

People who were struck by the tornado told us they're still in shock. 

One family said the storm changed their entire world in a matter of seconds. 

"It's a traumatizing...very traumatizing. We'll live through this, the grass will grow back the trees will grow back. We'll recover, " said Beth Jackson, as she looked at what was once her beautiful property, no in a pile of rubble. 

Power is still out for many in the area.

Volunteers and emergency crews will continue to provide aid until many are back on their feet. 

