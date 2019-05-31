Clear

Many gather in support of raising tobacco purchasing age to 21

U.S. Senator Todd Young paid a visit to Terre Haute Friday to spark a flame in people to stand towards raising the purchasing age of tobacco to 21. It's something that both parties are agreeing on.

Posted: May 31, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A U.S. Senator for Indiana is at the forefront supporting a national effort. 

Senator Todd Young is fighting to raise the age of purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21. 

The Senator was in Terre Haute Friday afternoon for a press conference on the Tobacco to 21 act. 

News 10 was at the press conference. 

The overall goal of this campaign is to prevent people from ever starting to use tobacco or experiment with vaping. 

Health officials say both can be linked to major health issues.

For example, respiratory issues and different forms of cancer. 

National data reveals that about 94% of people start smoking before the age of 21. 

Senator Young says this is something that everyone is working to fight across the board. 

"We want this to apply across the country. We don't want folks driving across state lines and bringing back harmful products that will injure our children," said Senator Young.

Krista Kane was also at the press conference. 

She's a junior at West Vigo High School. 

She told News 10 that she has seen too many of her classmates practicing the unhealthy habit. 

Kane believes this is a bad "right of passage" her generation does when they turn 18.

"There's no click that it falls into. It's across the board every student has the ability and access to it if they would like," said Kane. 

Senator Young hopes that this proposal will pass through both the Indiana Senate and the House within the next three months. 

