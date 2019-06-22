Many gather Saturday to raise awareness of addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a problem that's not going away without a fight.

Addiction affects many people right here in the Wabash Valley.

Saturday, community leaders and survivors gathered for a panel put on by the Vigo County Library.

It's all in efforts to raise awareness about a horrible disease.

It's a killer that's silent.

Addiction happens in every community.

"There is people from all walks of life who battle this disease," said Christy Crowder, a recovered addict.

She and John Claussen shared their personal stories battling addiction.

Claussen believes panels like the one held on Saturday, help communicate the battle some face.

"It allows for us to understand each other and lift each other up and find a way out of the disease," said Claussen.

The panel was packed on Saturday.

Many shared stories about addiction, and how to overcome the problem.

There are many services and resources right here in the Wabash Valley for people who are struggling.

The Hamilton Center, Western Indiana Recovery Services, Next Step Foundation, FSA Counseling Center and the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance.