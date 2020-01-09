Clear

Many fear the future as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran

A handful of people gathered in Vigo County to protest a war in Iran.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A handful of people gathered in front of the Vigo County courthouse Thursday to have their voices heard. Rallying against a war in Iran. For most of them, this wasn't their first time.

"My sign is from 2004 when we were taken by some people who lied, into the war in Iraq," Judy Halford said. "It's not the first anti-war march I've been to because I was marching against the war in Vietnam as well."

Now, she's here in Terre Haute. Rallying again after the rising tensions in Iran and she brought back one of her old rally signs that speaks volumes to her. It said "Moms for Peace." 

"To me, this one says the most because I'm a mom, I'm a grandmom and who isn't for peace," she said.

Halford wasn't the only one there who had lived through other wars. But, everyone had the same mission.

"I don't want to risk American lives or the lives of any human being for what seems to be a very ill thought out strategy," Lori Henson, another participant said.

But how do Iranians feel about the situation? We talked to a professor at Indiana State University. He's from Iran and has family and friends still living there.

"Iranian people they are, as far as I know, again that's my opinion based on the things that I heard from my family and friends, they are against war and specifically against other countries meddlings with Iranian affairs," Farhad Bahram, Assistant Professor in the Communications Department at ISU and Iran citizen.

Meanwhile, Halford said she never thought she would see herself here again.

"When I was marching the first time I sure didn't think I would still be doing it when I was 75," she said. "But I'm able to do it and I still feel the same about the situation with war."

U.S. And Iranian officials have both said they don't want a war.

Bahram said hearing from his family, most people in Iran just want a stable life back.

