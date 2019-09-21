Clear

Many catch and learn about monarch butterflies at Monarch Madness Day

Many in Knox County caught butterflies to learn more about them, and even save them.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Every year hundreds of monarch butterflies migrate from Southern Canada to Mexico.

Many butterflies made a pitstop at fox ridge park in Vincennes Ind.

Abby Coffman said Saturday was a great day for her.

"We're learning so much from how they get from here to there and they're not like flying like straight like a bird they're flying," said Coffman. 

She and many were at the first-ever Monarch Madness Day.

The event gave people the chance to understand the monarchs better and where they come from.

People were able to study the health of the butterflies by tagging them.

Coffman told us butterflies are more important than we may know.

"Well, they're pollinators. without everything in our ecosystem, everything would go bad," said Coffman. 

But they could be in danger.

"The numbers have been declining probably for the last 20 years"

Curt Coffman is the Dean of Science Engineering and Mathematics at Vincennes University.

He said some of the pesticides we use to kill some of the native plants the butterflies use for food and laying larvae.

"We have roundup ready, we can spray the field their loss of habitat is a huge problem across the midwest"

Many believe keeping the monarchs alive is something we can control, but it just takes more understanding.

"We're actually bringing attention to it so people will know ok so this is species is actually native and it's important to our ecosystem," said Coffman. 

If you would like more information on the monarch butterflies, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

Image

Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator