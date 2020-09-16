Many area schools now offering free breakfast and lunch through December 31st

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - During the pandemic schools have been finding ways to make sure students get fed. Now many schools in the valley are getting help from the USDA.

Food manager Tim Stoner says, "The USDA determined they were going to use the so, or seamless summer program, seamless summer option to serve our kid's breakfast and lunch at all of our schools for free."

Among those providing the program are Washington, Shoals, and North Daviess.

Tim Stoner is the food manager for North Knox, Loogootee, and North Daviess. All of his schools will be providing free meals until December 31st.

Stoner explains, "We're using a google document, it's a survey that goes by e-mail out to our families and they fill it out. So they put their name, first name, last name of the students. Is it middle school, high school, or elementary? And then they can checkbox for Monday through Friday in terms of which days they want to pick up those meals."

The survey makes sure the schools get enough food to feed enough kids. That information is given to the state that then pays for the meals.

Stoner says, "We use a planned menu for all the meals that we serve and obviously we know how much money it costs to serve that meal. We have to assume that the state knows how many meals we're going to serve."

The program also covers students who are remote learning. Making sure all students have a chance to have a good school day.