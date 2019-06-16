Clear
Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

Pride month is celebrated across the nation every June. Some in Terre Haute are bringing attention to the amount of support and resources there are in town.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- While people across the nation celebrate Pride month, some right here in Terre Haute feel like there are few resources for LGBTQ people. 

Throughout the month of June, many celebrate by having parades, festivals or concerts.

Some also remember the lives that were lost in the Pulse Night Club shooting three years ago in Orlando, FL. 

Kelsey Lysinger told News 10 the purpose of Pride month is to reflect on the impact that the LGBTQ community has had on the country.

"It's taken a long time. I mean it slowly came about and more and more people were out and they were accepting it," said Lysinger.

She says Vigo County doesn't have many resources.

"If you don't have anything to go to anything to help support you, I mean it can be really hard," she said.

Megan Miller is fighting to provide that support.

"We need visability. We need representation," said Miller.

She's the founder of Cross Road of America Sexuality and Gender Alliance or S.A.G.A. for short. 

The organization is new.

Miller believes help in person is better than turning to the internet. 

"I'm here to stand up against that and act as a personal shield to protect those who aren't as far along as I am in either coming out, transition, it doesn't matter," said Miller.

She wants this organization to provide a safe place for people of the LGBTQ community.

If you would like more information about the group, check out their FaceBook page at Crossroad S.A.G.A. 

