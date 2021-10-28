Many Wabash Valley counties in Ind. move to yellow on the state's COVID-19 map - here's a breakdown

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -The Indiana Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 data for the state.

Several counties across the state have dropped into the yellow in the two-metric county map. The scores are based on case numbers and positivity rates.

Yellow is the second least severe. Other Wabash Valley counties are in the orange - which is the second most severe.

Wabash Valley counties in yellow include

Parke

Vigo

Sullivan

Greene

Martin

Owen

Wabash Valley counties in the orange

Vermillion

Clay

Knox

Daviess

Statewide, Monroe County is the only one in the state in the blue, which is the least severe.

Vaccinated Hoosiers

Across the state, more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated. That accounts for 57 percent of the state.

In Vigo County, that percentage is a bit lower, with 51 percent of eligible residents vaccinated. That is around 47,000 people.

The most vaccinated county in the Wabash Valley is Knox, with 52 percent of its population vaccinated.

The least vaccinated county in the Wabash Valley is Daviess, with only 38 percent of people there vaccinated.

You can see the full Indiana vaccination dashboard here.