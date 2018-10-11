Clear

Many Attend Knox County Chamber Trap Shoot

Officials with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce say the contest is one of their most important fundraisers.

Oct. 11, 2018
Brady Harp

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many might not expect to hear gunshots at a meeting of Knox County business officials but at the 8th Knox County Chamber of Commerce Trap Shoot Contest that is exactly what happened.

Officials with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce say the contest is one of their most important fundraisers. Trap shooting is a competition involving marksmen shooting at "clay pigeons" or clay targets.

Some Knox County business leaders say coming together at a trap shooting competition is more fun than other fundraising events like a golf outing.

"Well if you've never shot trap before I can't describe it. It's amazing, right? More importantly,  it's a lot of small business owners getting together and we support our Knox County community" event participant George Ansloan says.

This event is a friendly competition but it also helps business officials make connections.

"It gives our members an opportunity to network with each other and gives them an opportunity for a full day of just talking about their business or talking about just the community in general so it's very important to our chamber"  Knox County Chamber official Jamie Neal says.

Along with helping Knox County business out the shooting competition helps provide money for more chamber events.

"Things that we do throughout the year like our lunch and learns, our networking events it helps facilitate those and allow us to keep doing those for our membership," Neal says.

Ansloan says he isn't a regular trap shooter but the event is fun no matter what his skill level.

Organizers of the contest say they are pleased with this year's turnout.

