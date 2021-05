TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A manufacturer is expanding and bringing new jobs to Terre Haute.

Fitesa is based in Brazil, South America. The company acquired Tredeger's personal care film business last year.

Now, the company will invest more than $19 million in new equipment and upgrades.

Fitesa kept 113 employees at the facility and is adding up to 34 new jobs by the end of next year.

The company makes non-woven hygiene and health care products.