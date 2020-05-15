Clear

Manna from 7 still giving in midst of pandemic

The pandemic has impacted the need for food for many families. Manna from 7 remains here to help.

Posted: May 15, 2020 6:05 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-  For the past few months, Manna from 7 has looked a little different. 

"We'd use to invite people inside, they would come and they would fill this hall, but in an effort to keep everyone safe, we're just using the windows," said Susan Seitz, founder of the group.

On Fridays, their new normal is serving people through a window of the St. Stephens Church.

Everyone wearing a mask and or gloves, and enforcing social distancing.

Seitz said the pandemic cut down on their volunteers.

But a cry for help was answered by many helping hands throughout the community.

"I was told they needed food and we asked did they need any help. We stuck and helped pass around food and I've been stuck here ever since," said Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher behind a mask. 

For the last several Fridays, you can find Fisher and his son Billy here, spreading smiles and spreading hope.

They're just two of many who've been helping out.

"You get to know these people you get to hear their stories, and you see people with their mask on and you give them a can of you know soup or noodles you see their eyes light up and they're just so appreciative," said Chief Fisher. 

The majority of this food you see was donated by people in the community.

Fisher said no matter what we're facing there will always be a chance to help.

"We still have people that need a hand out a hand up. We'll be here as long as there's a need," said Chief Fisher. 

Chief Fisher said he and his son will keep volunteering every Friday that they can.

Manna from 7 has helped feed more than 500 families in the last few weeks.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 26053

Reported Deaths: 1646
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7793451
Lake2684134
Cass15464
Hendricks99757
Hamilton96884
Johnson95291
Allen89861
St. Joseph89728
Elkhart58922
Madison52757
Clark39527
Bartholomew38329
Porter3729
LaPorte34613
Jackson3041
Hancock27820
Shelby27518
Tippecanoe2682
Howard25810
Floyd25032
Boone24931
Delaware23519
Morgan22612
Decatur21631
Vanderburgh1952
Harrison16614
White1642
Grant15517
Montgomery1549
Dearborn15417
Greene15317
Monroe14610
Noble14417
Warrick14021
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11919
Clinton1161
Jennings1094
Franklin1077
Ripley1056
Henry1002
Vigo986
Putnam945
Scott902
Carroll752
Dubois692
Wabash682
Newton689
Steuben672
Wayne585
Daviess5715
Kosciusko501
Washington501
LaGrange462
Jasper401
Fayette404
Rush392
Marshall391
Fulton391
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Brown291
Randolph273
Whitley271
Owen271
Clay261
DeKalb251
Sullivan240
Starke242
Jay230
Knox220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Huntington182
Benton170
Fountain162
Posey160
Parke160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells130
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams91
Gibson80
Union80
Martin70
Vermillion70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0138

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 87937

Reported Deaths: 3928
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook584572675
Lake5992202
DuPage5453279
Will4090231
Kane3995104
Winnebago133732
McHenry108357
St. Clair75961
Kankakee62331
Rock Island54317
Kendall51817
Madison46135
Champaign3246
Sangamon28924
Boone26813
Randolph2333
DeKalb2172
Jackson17510
Ogle1632
Clinton15513
Macon15416
Peoria1516
McLean1303
Stephenson1190
LaSalle1135
Union1131
Whiteside1118
Iroquois1073
Warren1050
Jefferson9817
Out of IL862
Monroe8211
Knox790
Lee701
Cass660
Grundy651
Unassigned651
Coles624
Henry620
McDonough582
Tazewell583
Williamson521
Marion470
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin411
Perry380
Montgomery361
Morgan341
Pulaski330
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Ford151
Woodford141
Mercer130
Carroll122
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Shelby111
Wayne111
Bond101
Logan100
Brown90
Clark90
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Fulton60
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline60
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm, Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are you afraid of storms?

Image

Knox County sees over 300% increase in absentee voter turn out

Image

Small business owners navigate ‘new normal’, face challenges

Image

How Local Court System is adapting to COVID-19 and Gradual Reopening

Image

Police believe suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'

Image

Manna from 7 still giving in midst of pandemic

Image

COVID-19 and yard sales: What do you need to know?

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Goodwill stores reopen in two Wabash Valley counties

Image

Haute City Center reopens after being closed since March

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak