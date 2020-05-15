Manna from 7 still giving in midst of pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For the past few months, Manna from 7 has looked a little different.

"We'd use to invite people inside, they would come and they would fill this hall, but in an effort to keep everyone safe, we're just using the windows," said Susan Seitz, founder of the group.

On Fridays, their new normal is serving people through a window of the St. Stephens Church.

Everyone wearing a mask and or gloves, and enforcing social distancing.

Seitz said the pandemic cut down on their volunteers.

But a cry for help was answered by many helping hands throughout the community.

"I was told they needed food and we asked did they need any help. We stuck and helped pass around food and I've been stuck here ever since," said Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher behind a mask.

For the last several Fridays, you can find Fisher and his son Billy here, spreading smiles and spreading hope.

They're just two of many who've been helping out.

"You get to know these people you get to hear their stories, and you see people with their mask on and you give them a can of you know soup or noodles you see their eyes light up and they're just so appreciative," said Chief Fisher.

The majority of this food you see was donated by people in the community.

Fisher said no matter what we're facing there will always be a chance to help.

"We still have people that need a hand out a hand up. We'll be here as long as there's a need," said Chief Fisher.

Chief Fisher said he and his son will keep volunteering every Friday that they can.

Manna from 7 has helped feed more than 500 families in the last few weeks.