Managing holiday debt, planning for a more financially responsible 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Magnify Money reported that the average American accumulated more than $1,300 in debt during the holidays in 2019.

Financial advisors recommend tackling debt head-on.

Managing Holiday Debt

Figure out where you're spending your money and how much money you have coming in.

Be sure to use your holiday bonus and tax return wisely.

Amanda Vester with the ISU Credit Union told News 10 it’s not too early to start planning for your 2020 holiday shopping.

“Knowing all of that I think is a really great place to start is to know what you're up against," Vester explained. "And then starting to look for resources that are available that can help you get a better grasp on that throughout the year.”

Money Management Strategies

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is saving money.

Reggie McConnell says debt can be taxing.

"You know, you're in quicksand, you're sinking more and more every day," McConnell described.

Saving over spending can be a challenge -- especially during the holidays.

"It's tough, but you have to put yourself on a budget and adhere to that budget,” McConnell said.

Amanda Vester said the first step is to figure out a plan.

"It's very easy to spread joy when you just keep swiping your card, and not thinking oh you're not going to see it until next month,” Vester said. “Well, I think the best advice is to tackle it head-on. Sit down, look at all of your bills and make sure you know exactly where you are at in your budget.”

Start looking for tools that can help.

Vester suggests programs such as Mint and EveryDollar.

Both are free budgeting resources.

“What helps people most is just actually being able to see it. Whether it be on paper, if you want to do old school and write everything out, put it in an app, put it into a spreadsheet to keep it simple, but just knowing exactly what you have coming in,” Vester said.

Debt can be a sensitive subject; don't be afraid to ask for help.

"It's best to have it all out in the open, and having that open line of communication, whether it be with yourself or others. Maybe you're looking at consolidating some different things and that could be a conversation you could have with your financial institution as well,” Vester said.

Regardless of the time of year, it's never too late to get a better grasp on your money.

"Once the debts paid, you can be truly free and start saving for the future," McConnell told News 10.

Fulfilling this New Year's resolution can be a benefit for many years to come.