Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bloomington

A manager at an Indiana McDonald’s is accused of taking a photo a 10-year-old boy in one of the restaurant’s bathroom stalls

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 7:04 PM
Posted By: FOX59 Web

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A manager at an Indiana McDonald’s is accused of taking a photo a 10-year-old boy in one of the restaurant’s bathroom stalls, our partner stations, FOX59 in Indianapolis first reported. 

The child told officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that he saw a cell phone held over the top of his stall door and it was likely taking a photo of him. He also described the design of the phone cover and the shoes of the voyeur, who left before the boy exited the stall.

Detectives responded to the restaurant on State Road 46 West between Bloomington and Ellettsville, where they examined surveillance video.

In the video, the sheriff’s office says a man is seen talking with another person before the man enters the restroom with a cell phone in his hand. He is then seen leaving the bathroom before the boy, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy is then seen talking with his family member about what happened.

The sheriff’s office says employees identified the man in the video as their manager, 35-year-old Tyler Mathew Johnson. The Terre Haute man was arrested Friday on charges of attempted child molesting, a level 5 felony, and voyeurism, a level 6 felony.

