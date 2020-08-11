Man who said house "saved his life" is trying to save the house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The loss of a parent, couch surfing, and medical issues. Those are just a few things Jerry Gray Jr. has faced in his lifetime. Then, he bought a house.

"When my father passed away, I was on drugs and didn't have anywhere else to go and this house pretty much saved my life," Gray said.

But the house came with its own set of problems. Like, needing a new roof, foundation damage, siding that needs to be fixed along with a multitude of other problems on the inside.

Gray said he fixed a lot of those problems. Especially, on the inside. But it wasn't enough.

"It got condemned on me cause I couldn't get it done quick enough," he said.

So, on top of raising four boys, working a full-time job, and paying other bills. He's been working to fix the house.

"I'm trying to get it uncondemned and make it liveable for me and my kids," Gray said.

His friend, Curtis Grindle, decided to make a go-fund-me page. He said he thought they could either get donations or volunteers to help around the property.

"We have a motto at our church, that it's our city, our responsibility. Not only is this my city and my responsibility, but it's my friend and my responsibility," Grindle said.

Gray said he wants to show his sons that no matter how hard something maybe you can always work to make it better.

"It would honestly mean the world to me to be able to move them in here and let them see that it started out busted and broken and we was able to make it into something that's ours. Our own," Gray said.

If you would like to help Gray with fixing up the house, there are a few ways you can do it.

You can donate to his go-fund-me page, here.

You can also head on over to Grindles' Facebook page and reach out that way.