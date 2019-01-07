PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing charges after an incident involving a horse and buggy.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office told us the driver who rear-ended the buggy was intoxicated.
It's an update to a story we first brought you over the weekend.
The Parke County Sheriff said officers arrested Steve Williams.
He is from rural Rockville.
Police say Williams was driving the cargo fan that rear-ended a buggy on Saturday night.
The sheriff said Williams had a blood alcohol concentration of .21.
The legal limit in Indiana is .08.
The crash happened in northern Parke County.
The sheriff said the driver of the buggy was airlifted and in stable condition.
The buggy driver's wife was not hurt.
Related Content
- Man was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a buggy in Parke County over the weekend
- 1 critical after van hits buggy
- Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County
- One person hospitalized after an ambulance crashed into a buggy in Daviess County
- Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk
- Parke County man facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
- Parke County woman allegedly knocks her sister's tooth out with a drill
- Three behind bars on sex trafficking and child molesting charges, incident allegedly involves Parke County campground
- Man arrested after Parke County pursuit
- Parke County man airlifted after lawnmower accident