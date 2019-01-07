Man was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a buggy in Parke County over the weekend

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is facing charges after an incident involving a horse and buggy.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office told us the driver who rear-ended the buggy was intoxicated.

It's an update to a story we first brought you over the weekend.

The Parke County Sheriff said officers arrested Steve Williams.

He is from rural Rockville.

Police say Williams was driving the cargo fan that rear-ended a buggy on Saturday night.

The sheriff said Williams had a blood alcohol concentration of .21.

The legal limit in Indiana is .08.

The crash happened in northern Parke County.

The sheriff said the driver of the buggy was airlifted and in stable condition.

The buggy driver's wife was not hurt.