Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested

Police have been searching for Joshua Kyle in connection to a shooting at 3742 E. Beulah Avenue in North Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man wanted in connection to a Halloween night shooting has been captured.

Police have been searching for Joshua Kyle in connection to a shooting at 3742 E. Beulah Avenue in North Terre Haute.

News 10 has learned Kyle has been arrested.

LINK | WOMAN SUFFERS GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HEAD

He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm without a license.

It stems from a Wednesday night incident that left a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

