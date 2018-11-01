Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man wanted in connection to a Halloween night shooting has been captured.
Police have been searching for Joshua Kyle in connection to a shooting at 3742 E. Beulah Avenue in North Terre Haute.
News 10 has learned Kyle has been arrested.
He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm without a license.
It stems from a Wednesday night incident that left a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
