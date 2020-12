VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to a Christmas day homicide in Vigo County has turned himself in.

News 10 has learned Philip Atterson turned himself into police in Johnson County, Indiana.

Atterson was wanted in connection to the death of 38-year-old Sarah Henderson of Terre Haute. Her body was found in a storage unit on East Springhill Drive near a bowling alley on Friday.

He is facing a charge of murder.