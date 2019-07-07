Man wanted for auto theft in Vigo County is taken into custody in another county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted for auto theft in Vigo County is now in custody in another county.
We first told you about Brandon Broaddus in our crime stoppers report last week
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Broaddus has been found.
They said they got a crime stoppers tip he was in the Daviess County Jail.
Police confirmed the information, and Broaddus has been placed on hold for the Vigo County warrant.
If you have any information on this case, you can still call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.
All tips are anonymous.
