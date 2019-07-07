Clear

Man wanted for auto theft in Vigo County is taken into custody in another county

A man wanted for auto theft in Vigo County is now in custody in another county. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Broaddus has been found in Daviess County.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted for auto theft in Vigo County is now in custody in another county.

We first told you about Brandon Broaddus in our crime stoppers report last week

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Broaddus has been found.

They said they got a crime stoppers tip he was in the Daviess County Jail.

Police confirmed the information, and Broaddus has been placed on hold for the Vigo County warrant.

If you have any information on this case, you can still call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

All tips are anonymous.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Chances of rain his weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating 90 Years: animals, chalk art and prizes at Vigo County Fair

Image

Fundraisers planned for second family impacted by deadly accident

Image

Deadliest month on the road

Image

Crime stoppers suspect update

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Image

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Image

Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

Image

Family Fishing Rodeo

Image

Rocker remembers Eva Kor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way