Man wanted for attempted murder arrested

JASONVILLE, Ind.(WTHI) - Police day they have arrested Dustin Turley. They say he is the man who was wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Hymera, Indiana Friday night.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says police got a shots fired call shortly after 10pm. The shooting happened on East Depot street. Police say a man was shot multiple times and the suspect ran away.

The sheriff says they got a tip Turley was leaving the area on a motorcycle. He was later found and arrested in Greene county.

According to state police, Dustin Turley shot Trenton Keller multiple times. Both men are from Jasonville, Indiana.

Police say Keller was taken to a Terre Haute hospital before being flown to Indianapolis.