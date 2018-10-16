Clear

Man tries to carjack news crew, steals cop car

A TV news crew says they were almost carjacked, saw suspect steal police car. (CNN) A TV news crew says they were almost carjacked, saw suspect steal police car. (CNN)

A TV news crew says they were almost carjacked, saw suspect steal police car.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

HOUSTON -- A TV news crew in Houston said someone tried to steal their news van, and when that didn't work, he went for a police car.

A reporter and a photographer from KPRC2 said they were stopped at a red light Monday morning when someone crashed into their news van. The crew said the driver demanded they exit the van.

"He said, 'I’m stealing your vehicle. I'm stealing your vehicle.' He tried to pull me out. We're buckled in, and he's like, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' Sophia couldn't get out. I couldn’t get out. We're buckled in. At that time two female officers transporting a suspect was right beside us," said Damon Sales, KPRC2 photographer.

Those officers stopped to help, but the man pushed an officer down, then dragged the other out of the vehicle. He jumped in the cruiser and took off.

Police found the vehicle, but no sign of the suspect.

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the reporter and photographer were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids