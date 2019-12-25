Man transported from work release program dies Christmas morning

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Coroner says a man died on Christmas Day after being transported from the Knox County Male Work Release to a nearby hospital.

Coroner Brian Hagen sent a release Wednesday evening saying Roy Lee Henry, 34, died at Good Samaritan Hospital around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

As of publish time, no other information about the cause of death had been released. Indiana State Police and the Knox County Coroner's Office are investigating.