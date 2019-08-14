Man serving time for 1998 murder dies in prison

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man serving prison time for the 1998 murder of Erika Case in West Terre Haute has died.

The Indiana Department of Correction confirms offender Clinton Mackey died while serving his prison sentence.

The Indiana Department of Corrections website lists his date of death as August, 10.

In a plea agreement made in July of 2015, Mackey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He agreed to a 40-year prison sentence, and the state dropped the murder charge filed against him. Mackey did not have the option of appealing the sentence or charge.

Authorities said Mackey confessed to stabbing Case more than 30 times, leading to her death at a home in West Terre Haute on September 6, 1998.

The case was 19-years-old at the time of her death. The TNT show “Cold Justice” highlighted the case. In January of 2014, Mackey turned himself in to authorities in Iowa.

A spokesperson for the DOC said an official cause of death is pending an autopsy report.