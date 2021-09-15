Man enters plea agreement for work release and probation for Terre Haute motel shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a plea agreement in a motel shooting that happened in Terre Haute.

Justin Blueher entered a guilty plea to "criminal recklessness" and "felon carrying a handgun with prior conviction."

Under the agreement, he will serve four years. Two years will be work release, and the other two will be formal probation.

The shooting happened at the Roadway Inn Motel in Terre Haute back in March.

At the time, Blueher told police he was holding a gun to show it to another person. He told police the gun accidentally went off and shot another person in the leg.