Man sentenced to probation in connection to child starvation death arrested on meth charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man charged in connection to the starvation death of a five-year-old girl is back behind bars.

Police say Brian Moseman was in violation of his probation.

He was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Previously, Moseman was charged in the death of a five-year-old girl.

She was blind, deaf, mute, and weighed just 16 pounds at the time of her death.

He was sentenced to two and a half years on probation last fall.

Court records show Moseman violated his probation on one other occasion and failed to appear to a court hearing.

That resulted in two active warrants at the time of his most recent arrest.

Moseman is in the Vigo County Jail on a $25,000 bond.