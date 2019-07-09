VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man charged in connection to the starvation death of a five-year-old girl is back behind bars.
Police say Brian Moseman was in violation of his probation.
He was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Previously, Moseman was charged in the death of a five-year-old girl.
She was blind, deaf, mute, and weighed just 16 pounds at the time of her death.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN SENTENCED IN CONNECTION TO A CHILD DEATH CASE
He was sentenced to two and a half years on probation last fall.
Court records show Moseman violated his probation on one other occasion and failed to appear to a court hearing.
That resulted in two active warrants at the time of his most recent arrest.
Moseman is in the Vigo County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Related Content
- Man sentenced to probation in connection to child starvation death arrested on meth charges
- One of four arrested in connection to starvation case sentenced
- Indiana parents charged in suspected starvation death of 2-month-old
- Dad, stepmom charged in starvation death boy in Indiana
- Parke County deputies make arrest in dog starvation death investigation
- Terre Haute man sentenced in connection to a child death case
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Princeton man arrested on child pornography charges
- Terre Haute woman that was arrested in connection to 2017 murder charged with dealing meth
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth