Man sentenced for 2020 shooting incident at a Terre Haute high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was sentenced for his part in a shooting at a Terre Haute high school last November.

Melvin Bell was arrested after police said he fired a weapon at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. It happened on a Sunday, and no injuries were reported.

At the time, Bell was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license, and obstruction of justice.

This week, Bell was sentenced to 20 years. Of those 20 years, 16 years will be behind bars, with four years of probation.