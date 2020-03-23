Man sentenced for 2018 Community Corrections arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a Terre Haute man charged with arson.

Jason Morales will spend 36-years in prison.

It's all in connection to a fire at the Vigo County Community Corrections facility in 2018.

A jury found Morales guilty of arson and burglary earlier this year.

Morales can ask to be evaluated for community corrections when there are five years left in his sentence.