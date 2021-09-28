Man sentenced after an incident involving Terre Haute police ended with him being shot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man who Terre Haute police shot has received a 45-year prison sentence because of the incident.

A judge sentenced Jeremy Ross on Tuesday morning.

In April, a jury found Ross guilty of several charges, including attempted murder.

LINK | Terre Haute man found guilty of attempted murder

Ahead of the sentencing on Tuesday, the defense called on Ross's wife and daughter to speak. They told the court they believe mental health and recovery program would help him.

The incident Ross was sentenced for happened in March of 2020. Police pulled over a car that had Ross as a passenger. Police claimed Ross pointed a gun at them and tried to pull the trigger. The shooting happened at the Circle K gas station near the Rose-Hulman campus.

Police shot Ross in response. Because of a prior case, he was not supposed to have guns.

On Tuesday, Ross's attorney also called him to the stand. He said he didn't try and kill officers that night. In the hearing, Ross repeatedly asked for help to turn his life around.

The prosecution argued Ross hadn't shown a real desire to change. He is appealing the proceedings.