Man sent to hospital after late night crash

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man was sent to the hospital after a late night crash.in Clay County.
It happened Thursday night on State Road 59 in Clay City.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the driver missed a turn.
Tat's when he hit a stop sign and was thrown from the car.
Police say he was thrown several feet into a tank at a mulching business.
We're told he was taken by helicopter to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
We don't know the extent of his injuries.
His name has not been released.
