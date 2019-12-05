Man sent to hospital after late night crash

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man was sent to the hospital after a late night crash.in Clay County.

It happened Thursday night on State Road 59 in Clay City.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the driver missed a turn.

Tat's when he hit a stop sign and was thrown from the car.

Police say he was thrown several feet into a tank at a mulching business.

We're told he was taken by helicopter to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

We don't know the extent of his injuries.

His name has not been released.