Man rescued after falling through railroad tracks near Wabash River

A man is hurt after slipping through railroad tracks near the Wabash River in Terre Haute.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 4:25 PM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

A call went out about a person hanging from a bridge around 3:30pm Saturday.

Police tell News 10 a group of people had been walking on the tracks near North 1st Street and Spruce Street. This is behind the nearby fire station.

A witness says a man fell through the tracks and was hanging by his arm. First responders rescued the man from underneath the bridge in a boat. The man never fell into the water.

Police say the man may have suffered a broken arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

