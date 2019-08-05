Man reportedly driving the wrong way on 63 in Vermillion arrested for auto theft

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vermillion County arrested an Illinois man for vehicle theft after he was allegedly driving the wrong way on State Road 63.
It happened on Sunday night.
According to police, the driver of an ambulance reported seeing a white Chevy Trailblazer driving south in the northbound lanes on 63 near State Road 234.
The driver of the Trailblazer was later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Smith of Morris, Illinois.
Morris reportedly pulled into an area gas station parking lot, turned around and started to drive east on 234.
Police were able to catch up to Smith, pulling him over.
During the stop, officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Grundy County, Illinois.
Smith was arrested and charged with auto theft.
