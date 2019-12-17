Man reported shooting a shotgun into the air making threats leads to Knox County standoff

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was arrested after a standoff in Knox County.

It happened on Tuesday at a home on Bruceville Road.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told News 10 it started after someone reported a neighbor making threats and shooting a shotgun into the air.

When deputies arrived, Vantlin said the suspect closed the door and wouldn't come out.

Police say that man was identified as Ricky Bolding II.

The standoff lasted around an hour and ended peacefully.

Vantlin told us Bolding had a warrant out of Daviess County for possession of meth and failure to appear.

He was taken to the Daviess County Jail.