Man released from prison for killing his wife the center of alleged Greene County standoff

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a man that was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his home.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home in Marco.
That's where they went to pick up a suspect named Jesse Wayne Stephens.
Stephens was wanted for a probation violation.
He has been on probation since 2012.
He was released in from prison in 2012 after serving time for voluntary manslaughter.
Back in 2000, Stephens admitted to killing his wife, Michelle, and then dumping her body in an abandoned coal mine.
Part of his plea required him to lead police to where he dumped the body.
Police also arrested Michelle Sanders on Thursday morning.
She was at the home when police arrested Stephens.
Police say they found meth and paraphernalia inside the house.
Stephens was allegedly hiding inside the home's crawlspace when officers found him.
