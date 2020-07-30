Man who pleaded guilty to 2017 DUI crash that killed former Parke County Sheriff & his wife has been sentenced

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) A man who pleaded guilty in the death of a former sheriff and his wife Monday learned his sentence.

Back in 2017 we told you Bryan Robertson was driving under the influence when he crashed into a car carrying former Parke County Sheriff Mike Eslinger and his wife Darla.

The two were killed in the crash.

This happened in Parke County but after a change of venue to Owen County, Robertson pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the accident.

We spoke to current Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, he confirmed Monday that Robertson was sentenced to 17 years in court however the judge ordered he spend a maximum of 18 months in prison.

The rest will be in home detention and probation.

Sheriff Cole told News 10 he is very disappointed in the sentencing.