Man peddles away on stolen bike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after police say he stole a bike and peddled away.
Indiana State Police say this all happened Friday night.
Investigators say Camron Banghart stole a bike from Academy Sports. That's located along U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
Police say they told him to stop but Banghart just kept peddling away, weaving through parking lots. He was eventually caught after he hid under a car.
Police say Banghart is also wanted out of Clay County for a probation violation.
