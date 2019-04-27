Clear

Man peddles away on stolen bike

A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after police say he stole a bike and peddled away.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges after police say he stole a bike and peddled away.

Indiana State Police say this all happened Friday night.

Investigators say Camron Banghart stole a bike from Academy Sports. That's located along U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.

Police say they told him to stop but Banghart just kept peddling away, weaving through parking lots. He was eventually caught after he hid under a car.

Police say Banghart is also wanted out of Clay County for a probation violation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly cloudy and rain this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driver killed after tree falls on truck

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"There's a price to pay for taking someone's life like that," family reacts to sentencing

Image

Asia Povlin

Image

THS Baseball

Image

Ryan Haywood

Image

Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Linda Jones

Image

April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project