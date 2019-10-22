Man on probation for fatal drunk driving crash could go back to prison

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man responsible for a Wabash Valley woman's death could be going back to prison.

Dylan Thompson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide back in 2017. He admitted driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed Morgan "Brittany" Prichard on Easter of 2016.

Thompson was originally sentenced to six years in prison but is currently out on probation.

News 10 has learned the Probation Department of Clay County filed a petition to revoke Thompson's probation Tuesday.

Court records indicate the department believes Thompson violated his probation in some way.

A hearing to see if he'll go back to prison is set for December 11.