Man on ATV accused of leading police on Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect led local police officers on a chase through Terre Haute's west side on a four-wheeler.

We caught up with the chase just after 11:00 Wednesday morning on North 1st Street.

It spanned between the headquarters of the Terre Haute Fire Department and the Riverfront Lofts.

Police arrested 33-year-old Brian Donna.

He's preliminarily charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

This story previously incorrectly said Donna was charged with reckless homicide, it has been corrected to say reckless driving.